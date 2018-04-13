This is how India’s first bullet train terminal will look like

The Sabarmati station in Gujarat, which will be the terminating station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will have the theme of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March of 1930. The Sabarmati station in Gujarat, which will be the terminating station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will have the theme of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March of 1930.

The design of India’s first bullet train terminal is ready. The Sabarmati station in Gujarat, which will be the terminating station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will have the theme of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March of 1930. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone of the station last year. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to be completed by 2022.

“We have more or less finalised the station design. Construction will start by around December this year,” Achal Khare, Managing Director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation told The Indian Express. Khare said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route would be a better and time-saving option than flights. “In this route, the bullet train will turn out to be a better option than airlines. If you take into account the time taken to and from airports, security checks and everything else, the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, in fact, will turn out to be quicker than flights,” Khare said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the station will be around Rs 200 crore.

The NDA government has advanced the deadline of the project by a year so that the country's first bullet train service can be dedicated to the nation by August 15, 2022 to coincide with 75 years of Independence. The fare between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and the Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad will be around Rs 3,000 (economy seats). There will be a business class as well at higher fares. A total of 75 trips will be operated every day — a train every 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes every half an hour.

