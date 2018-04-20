This is fight for justice, there’s no compromise on that: Chandrababu Naidu on Andhra Pradesh special status

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had observed a fast for 12 hours today protesting ‘Centre’s non-cooperation with the state’, spoke about his demand for special status for the state. “This is a fight for justice, there is no compromise on that. It is not a mistake of our people, you divided the state on an unscientific basis, now it is your responsibility to fulfill promises. NDA-BJP cannot play politics day in and day out it is not good for the nation,” Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.

On being asked about a possible united front in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Naidu said: “Let us see. Today my concern is about state. They have done injustice with our state and first of all, I have to corner them. It’s not new for Telugu Desam to be in national politics.”

On his birthday, Naidu started the hunger strike in Vijayawada today morning and was joined by several ministers and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party workers. The hunger strike was held in all 13 districts of the state. Naidu was upset about the “non-implementation” of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and had taken up the issue with the BJP leaders in New Delhi several times in the past.

Last month two TDP ministers in the central cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju YS Chowdary — had submitted their resignations in protest.

The TDP chief had said, “Dharma Porata Deeksha is for seeking Special Category Status (SCS) and fulfillment of promises made during state bifurcation. There is no sign of cooperation from the Central Government on this issue.”

On Monday, a statewide bandh had been called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti had called for which had the support of the state opposition parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and Left parties.

