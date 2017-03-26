Pune: This academy tries to help rural kids fulfill dream of playing for nation

After training at the academy, the children participate in district-level competitions, followed by state-level events. After training at the academy, the children participate in district-level competitions, followed by state-level events.

Sarita Bhise is from Dhuldev, a small tribal village in Mann Taluka in Satara district. Enrolled in a primary school, she could never attend classes throughout the year. Her parents belonged to a shepherds’ community and she often had to travel to Latur in search of grasslands for the cattle, forcing her school education to take a backseat.

When she did attend school, which was five kilometres from her house, Sarita often ran all the way. It was her sports teacher who noticed she was good in athletics, and selected her to undergo training at the Mann Deshi Champions Sports Academy (MDCSA) that provides free-of-cost sports training to rural children. Today, 13-year-old Sarita plays field hockey at the national level and is part of Krida Prabodhini in Balewadi, Pune.

MDCSA, an initiative of the Mann Deshi Foundation in Mhaswad in Satara, was established in 2011 to encourage rural children to take up sports as a career, and train them for state and district-level sports competitions. “So far, the academy has trained more than 1,000 athletes, of whom 32 were selected to play at the national level. Interestingly, the participation of girls has been increasing at an encouraging rate,” informed Chetna Sinha, founder-president, Mann Deshi Foundation.

Reshma Kewate, a student of Class XII, used to take buffaloes to graze to a grassy spot four kilometres from her house. She spent hours running after the buffaloes, making her legs stronger. After undergoing the Academy’s rigorous training schedule and following its nutritional guidelines, she started participating in 5-km, 10-km and half marathon races. She has won several marathons and also been selected for national-level athletics events.

The facilities offered by the Academy include a 400-metre running track, ground for volleyball/field hockey/soccer /handball, sports equipments, coaches, sports shoes and kit, nutrition-rich breakfasts, annual medical check-ups, winter camps with specialised trainers from Mumbai/Pune, and leadership development opportunities.

The children at the academy hail from schools across 15 villages of the taluka. They are identified and selected for the academy by school teachers when they are in primary classes. Once they receive training at the academy, they participate in district-level competitions, followed by state-level competitions. The selected candidates get admission to Krida Prabodhini, Balewadi, which trains them for national-level competitions, said Sinha.

According to Sinha, children from the Academy perform well in sports because of their social background and upbringing, which makes them strong. “The children come from such remote areas… even primary school students have to walk for one-two kilometres to reach their school. They get physically tough and… this makes them potential athletes. They are used to working hard as they are either from the shepherd community or their parents work in sugarcane plantations,” said Sinha.

In 2012, of the 210 students selected for Krida Prabodhini from Maharashtra, 165 were from Satara district and in 2013, of the 43 students selected for Krida Prabodhini from Maharashtra, 42 were from Satara district.

Promising sportsperson

Sarita Bhise: Played in national-level hockey tournaments. Dreams of becoming part of the Indian hockey tea

Vaishnavi Sawant: Won gold medals in several hill marathons. Has been running uphill along the Bhojling mountain range to improve her strengt

Reshma Kewate: Winner of many marathons. Aims to represent India in long-distance running in the Olympic

Kajal Atpadkar: Plays hockey in the under-16 state-level team. Aims to become a professional hockey player and support her family financially.

