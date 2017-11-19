Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation meet ends in scuffle, mayor among 7 injured

A meeting of the city corporation council on Saturday ended in scuffle between members of the ruling CPM and Opposition BJP. Mayor and CPM leader V K Prasanth was injured in the melee and hospitalised. The meeting was held to mark the present council’s two years in office.

Trouble started with the BJP moving a resolution in the council questioning a ban on setting up high-mast lights at junctions with local area development funds of legislators. The BJP wanted the circular, banning the use of MP/MLA funds, to be withdrawn.

The mayor pointed out that it was illegal on the part of the opposition to demand withdrawal of the circular, which temporarily banned construction of high-mast lights. When the mayor left his chamber after completing other proceedings in the council hall, BJP councillors reportedly manhandled him. He was pulled down allegedly by BJP councillors when he was going up the stairs.

Prasanth was admitted to an intensive care unit of a medical college hospital. Two ruling front councillors, an aide of the mayor and three BJP councillors were also injured. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan said that the assault on the mayor was barbaric and showed the true colours of the BJP.

BJP district president S Suresh said the party would hold a protest in the district on Sunday, demanding the arrest of the mayor and other CPM councillors who had attacked three BJP councillors.

