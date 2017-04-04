Thirty travel writers conclude tour onboard Kerala Blog Express

A snake boat race in Kerala (Source: Rajesh_India/ Flickr) A snake boat race in Kerala (Source: Rajesh_India/ Flickr)

Thirty travel writers concluded their 15-day trip across Kerala on Monday as part of the promotion tour conceptualised by the state tourism department. Titled ‘Kerala Blog Express’, the tour is meant to present the state in front of a wider audience and enthrall tourists across the world to come and visit the state. The 30 bloggers, whose expenses during the trip were borne by the tourism department, were selected based on their travel experience and through a voting system. Once they go back home, they will act as tourism ambassadors of the state and spread the word.

The fourth edition this year was flagged off from Bolghatty Palace in Kochi and concluded in Thiruvananthapuram. The bloggers had a first-hand experience of all that the state has to offer from Ayurveda to Kathakali and Kalaripayattu. The bloggers travelled through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Alappey, Wayanad and several other districts.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran was quoted saying that the programme has contributed significantly to promotion and marketing of the state.

‘Over the years, Kerala Blog Express has gathered momentum and become one of the most popular destinations for travel bloggers to meet and experience India’s most frequently visited state by tourists from across the globe’, he told PTI.

Kerala, known as God’s own country, saw more than 10 lakh foreign tourists in 2016 while in the domestic sector, it saw 1.3 crore tourists. In 2016, the state was able to garner revenue of nearly Rs 30,000 cr, a jump of 11.12% from 2015.

