Thirty Six boxes of illegal liquor seized in Punjab’s Moga, 2 held

A case has been registered and manhunt launched for the other two persons, the police said.

By: PTI | Moga | Published:June 20, 2017 1:57 pm
Two persons were arrested here after 36 boxes of illegal liquor seized from a deserted place on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday. On a tip off, police raided the place last night and seized the liquor, placed under a piece of cloth. Police arrested Gopal and Deepak, both residents of Moga in this connection. Their two other accomplices Sukhmandar Singh and Jagraj Singh are absconding, police said.

A case has been registered and manhunt launched for the other two persons, they added.

