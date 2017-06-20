Thirty Six boxes of illegal liquor seized in Punjab’s Moga, 2 held

Two persons were arrested here after 36 boxes of illegal liquor seized from a deserted place on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday. On a tip off, police raided the place last night and seized the liquor, placed under a piece of cloth. Police arrested Gopal and Deepak, both residents of Moga in this connection. Their two other accomplices Sukhmandar Singh and Jagraj Singh are absconding, police said.

A case has been registered and manhunt launched for the other two persons, they added.

