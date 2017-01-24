Thirty Eight outdated Labour Laws to be amalgamated into four codes

After repealing four labour laws, the Centre was working on amalgamating 38 more outdated Acts into four codes to bring in simplicity and rationalism in their implementation, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) After repealing four labour laws, the Centre was working on amalgamating 38 more outdated Acts into four codes to bring in simplicity and rationalism in their implementation, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

After repealing four labour laws, the Centre was working on amalgamating 38 more outdated Acts into four codes to bring in simplicity and rationalism in their implementation, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday. “We have repealed four outdated Labour Laws. Now we are going to club 38 Labour Laws into four codes,” he told reporters after one-day regional conference of state labour and employment ministers and concerned government officials of North and Central States of the country here.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Dattatreya said that the two codes – one – on wages and another of industrial relations is likely to come up at the upcoming Parliament session. The two other codes – one on social security and another on working condition, health and safety will be brought in Parliament later, he added.

He said that the outdated laws were made in 1932, 1935, 1942 and 1945 and need to be replaced.

The Minister said that they were focusing on employment generation.