Thirteen Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Thirteen fishermen from this island were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation’s coast, Fisheries department officials here said.

Meanwhile, 69 Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been released by Sri Lankan courts would arrive here later on Sunday, Fisheries department officials said.

Twenty-seven fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan Navy on December 12 for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

