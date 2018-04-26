Thirteen children killed as train hits van at unmanned railway crossing

Crashed School Van hit by Train at padraun marurahi village of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh,13 children lost thier life in this accident on Thursday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 26.04.2018 Crashed School Van hit by Train at padraun marurahi village of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh,13 children lost thier life in this accident on Thursday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 26.04.2018

THIRTEEN CHILDREN, aged between 8 and 11 years, were killed when a train rammed into their school-van at an unmanned railway crossing about 35 km from Kushinagar in UP, on Thursday morning.

Four children and the driver of the van are reported to be critical. They have been taken to the BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. The van was carrying 17 children, more than double its capacity of eight passengers. The accident occurred around 7 am, when the children were on their way to school. According to reports, when the Gorakhpur-bound Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train hit the van, it dragged the vehilcle for a few metres, before throwing it off the track. Dr A K Pandey, the doctor in charge at the Community Health Centre where the children were first taken, said most of them had suffered head injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the accident site, blamed the driver. “Prima facie, it appears to be the driver’s fault. He was driving with his earphones on. There is some controversy regarding his age also,” he said. As he faced protests from residents, Adityanath told them, “Yeh narebazi band karo, yeh nautanki band karo (Stop raising slogans, stop this drama).” The protesters squatted on the rail track and demanded that railway personnel should be posted at the unmanned crossing. Sanjay Yadav, Public Information Officer, North Eastern Railways, Gorakhpur, said ‘gate mitra’ Arvind Bharati had tried to stop the vehicle, “but the driver didn’t stop”.

Among the children who died were three siblings, Ravi (10), Tunnu (9) and Ragini (8), whose mother, Kiran Devi, is the gram pradhan of Mishrauli village. Having lost all her three children, Kiran Devi was inconsolable. Her husband, Amarjeet, and the rest of the family were all in a state of shock. Shakila Khatoon, a resident of Padraun Mudrai village, also lost her two children, Kamran (10) and Farhan (8). “The younger one wanted to join the police force, and the elder one wanted to be a doctor… everything has come to an end,” said Khatoon. Her husband, Haider Ali, works as a driver in Saudi Arabia.

Like Kiran Devi and Shakila Khatoon, many villagers had opted to send their children to a private school, in the hope that they would get a better education. The Divine Mission School, however, was not recognised, and was sealed on Thursday. According to some parents, the school-van did not even have a numberplate.

The other children who died have been identified as Hari Om (8), Tammana (10), Sajida (11), Atiullah (8), Arshad (9), Anas (8), Muskan (7) and Miraj (8). Adityanath ordered the suspensions of the basic education officer of Kushinagar and block education officer of Dudahi. He also ordered that an FIR be registered against the school principal. An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced for the families of the victims.

