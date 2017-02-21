Third leopard trapped in Sariska, this time a male

This is the third leopard trapped since killings started in the outskirts of Sariska Tiger Reserve. (Express Photo) This is the third leopard trapped since killings started in the outskirts of Sariska Tiger Reserve. (Express Photo)

The Sariska forest authorities trapped a male leopard in the early hours of Tuesday and sent it to the Jaipur zoo for verification of its identity. Officials suspect the animal to be one of the two male leopards released from the zoo in the tiger reserve three weeks ago. Four villagers have since died in leopard attacks, barely 25 km from the area where the big cats were released.

“We tracked pug marks to anticipate the animal’s movement and set up cages. The male was trapped at the Santwala Kora near Govindpura village. The veterinarians at the zoo should be able to verify if it is one of the two leopards released recently,” said a senior forest official in Sariska.

Govindpura is halfway between the villages of Kalalaka-Raipura and Jaitpur-Sili Baori where two villagers each were killed in leopard attacks between February 5 and 12. This is the third leopard trapped since killings started in the outskirts of Sariska Tiger Reserve. The two leopards captured on February 8 and 17 were females. DNA samples from all three leopards trapped so far will be matched with the DNA obtained from leopard saliva found on the victims.

Nearly three weeks ago, two leopards held in the Jaipur zoo for over three months were released back into the Sariska Tiger Reserve by the Rajasthan forest department. Since then, four villagers have died in leopard attacks, barely 25 km from the area where the big cats were released.

