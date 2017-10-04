Third FIR against Iqbal Kaskar, this time for ‘extorting’ Rs 3 crore from Mumbai builder

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo) Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo)

The THANE police on Tuesday registered a third FIR against Iqbal Kaskar and two accomplices, this time for allegedly extorting Rs 3 crore from a Mumbai-based builder. The FIR was registered at Thane Nagar police station. Prior to this, two complaints had been registered against Kaskar, one by a Thane-based builder and the other by a jeweller.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, said: “A third FIR has been registered after a Mumbai-based builder alleged that the accused had extorted money from him in connection with a 38 acre plot that he owned in Gorai.” An officer linked to the probe said that the complainant and another person had a dispute in connection with the plot of land between 2015 and 2016.

After the complainant filed a civil suit in connection with the dispute, the other party, through another person, was informed that Kaskar could intervene. Accordingly, Kaskar, along with his aides, threatened the complainant and eventually made Rs 3 crores in the process.

While the police had arrested Kaskar, along with his aides Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed, after the first FIR was filed, the police will be producing the accused before the court for their remand in the case where they allegedly took Rs 15 lakh from a Thane-based jeweller. “Since the accused persons are currently in Thane prison, as per procedure, we obtained the transit remand today (on Tuesday) and will be producing him before the court tomorrow (on Wednesday) for custody,” an officer said.

A senior officer said the investigators were in the process of seeking permission from the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Makrand Ranade, to apply the stringent Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. “After they get permission to apply the MCOCA at this stage, they will need the nod of the Thane police commissioner to file a chargesheet under MCOCA,” an officer said. So far, the Thane police have received three complaints.

In the first, the builder told the police that he had to give four flats and Rs 30 lakh to the accused. In the second complaint, a jeweller had said the accused had forcibly taken jewellery worth Rs15 lakh from his shop.

