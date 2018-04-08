Third BJP MP from UP writes to PM Modi, says ‘even after four years, nothing done by your govt to actively benefit Dalits’

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, MP Yashwant Singh has alleged that despite assurances, Dalits are yet to receive benefits of reservation, including in jobs and promotions. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, MP Yashwant Singh has alleged that despite assurances, Dalits are yet to receive benefits of reservation, including in jobs and promotions.

A THIRD BJP MP from UP, this time from Bijnor’s Nagina constituency, has targeted his own government alleging that even after four years of the party being in power at the Centre, nothing has been done for the around 30 crore Dalits of the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, MP Yashwant Singh has alleged that despite assurances, Dalits are yet to receive benefits of reservation, including in jobs and promotions.

Earlier, Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar and Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohre (all elected from reserved seats) had taken on the government on similar issues.

Singh, addressing the PM, has stated: “When I was elected, then only I had met you and requested that it should be ensured that a bill on reservation be passed. Different organisations kept requesting us… but even after four years, nothing has been done by your government to actively benefit around 30 crore Dalits of the country…”

A member of the Jatav community, Singh, who has an MD degree from AIIMS, said he had “become an MP only because of the reservation system”. He claimed reservation was “like the air that gives life” to people like him, and without it, Dalit and backward communities would not exist.

“There is no representation from this community in courts and this is why the courts are ending our rights by taking decisions against us. Around 70 per cent of the country’s wealth lies with one per cent of its people, who enjoy government shelter… around 25 per cent of the population perhaps do not even have half a per cent of the country’s wealth,” the MP wrote.

Maintaining that BJP MPs from the Dalit community become victims of atrocities daily, Singh requested the PM to pass the reservation bill, generate jobs, provide reservation in private jobs and revert Supreme Court’s alleged decision to dilute the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On April 1, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule had organised a rally of Dalits in Lucknow and attacked the Centre over reservations and the recent incidents of desecration of B R Ambedkar’s statues. Last month, Robertsganj MP Chhotey Lal Kharwar had written to the PM and party president Amit Shah, alleging caste discrimination by the state BJP.

In a letter (dated April 4) to the PM, Etawah MP Ashok Dohre alleged that police and BJP governments in different states are targeting members of SC and ST communities by lodging them in false cases in connection to the Bharat bandh called on Arpil 2 over the SC/ST Act.

