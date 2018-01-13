Think outside the box: PM tells Greater Noida students via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo: Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo: Renuka Puri/File)

ON THE occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to look at innovation, asking them to use their entrepreneurial skills and think out of the box, while maintaining that government schemes will “hand-hold” them through the process.

Modi was addressing an audience via video conferencing at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on the occasion of the 22nd National Youth Festival, organised by the Centre. The event, which was earlier scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore attending the inauguration.

In his address, the PM said that his government had recognised the need for linking education to skill training. While elaborating on his government’s schemes — Skill India, Startup India and Mudra scheme — the PM said that credit guarantee will be given to start-ups. “Do not worry. Move ahead, take the first step. The government is with you… We will hand-hold you. Then, you yourself are capable of moving ahead,” he said.

Maintaining that most of India’s population is between 15 and 35 years of age, Adityanath said: “We talk about the youth of India, then India is the world’s youngest country. In every sector, the youth of this country, through their energy and temperament, campaign, put forward a new ideal in front of the society, which will give direction to the new generations… Look at the history of India, whoever has brought about change — it is the youth, it is a stage of parivartan.”

Drawing examples from historical figures such as Adi Shankaracharya, Vivekananda to “revolutionaries” such as Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar, he also spoke about Ram and Krishna.

“Remember when… Bhagwan Sri Ram had taken a resolution that I will not leave any space for any kind of injustice in Bharat. (It was) a resolution to eradicate all injustice, torture, adharma. Bhagwan Sri Ram was a youth like you. Remember, 5,000 years ago, Bhagwan Sri Krishna had resolved to free Mathura of injustice. At that time, Bhagwan Sri Krishna was a youth like you… Remember those resolutions. When Adi Shankaracharya came out of Kerala and he campaigned for dharma and sadachaar (good conduct) in the country, he became an ideal for all of us. What was Adi Shankaracharya’s age? Remember, at the age of 32, he had taken samadhi… At an age of 32, he toured the country and established four corners pilgrim centres for national unity,” Adityanath said.

