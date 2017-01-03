Thick fog blankets Delhi, NCR; 13 flights, over 50 trains delayed

Tuesday morning saw the national capital and surrounding areas covered in dense fog and visibility at a low of less than 20 metres. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw at least 13 flights delayed and two cancelled. Of the 13, seven were international flights and six domestic. Two domestic flights were cancelled.

Those travelling by train were hit hard too as the railways announced that over 55 trains from/to the national capital were delayed. Twenty two trains have been rescheduled and six trains have been cancelled due to bad weather.