These 9 photos show the horror Panchkula went through

One of vehicle set on fire by mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh One of vehicle set on fire by mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

A CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002 rape case. The court said that it will announce the quantum of sentence on Monday. Following the judgment, followers of the sect and self-styled godman resorted to violence and vandalism in several parts of Haryana and Punjab to protest against the ruling. The followers of Ram Rahim said that he was “falsely implicated” because the government could not bear to stand his rising popularity. The followers also blamed the media of running a vicious campaign against the Dera.

At least 28 people died in clashes in the satellite town of Panchkula, with 3 more deaths reported in Sirsa, the headquarters of the Dera. Over 250 people have been reported to be injured in the clashes. The violence reached parts of Delhi on Friday night and section 144 was imposed in 11 districts of the national capital. On Saturday, Delhi Police said that no violence has been reported since Friday and the situation is coming under control.

See images below from Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence on Friday:

Police personal during clashes with supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Panchkula, Haryana (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personal during clashes with supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Panchkula, Haryana (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Motorcycles and cars were set on fire by the supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Motorcycles and cars were set on fire by the supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones at security personnel in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Mob of Dera followers pelting stones at security personnel in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

One of the vehicles set on fire by a mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) One of the vehicles set on fire by a mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

28 people were killed in clashes with security forces in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) 28 people were killed in clashes with security forces in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Media OB vans were burnt and some journalists and cameramen were assaulted (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Media OB vans were burnt and some journalists and cameramen were assaulted (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Section 144 was imposed in Panchkula soon after violence began (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Section 144 was imposed in Panchkula soon after violence began (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

One of the injured Dera followers in clashes following the verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) One of the injured Dera followers in clashes following the verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

More than 200 people were reported to be injured in Panchkula alone in the clashes (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) More than 200 people were reported to be injured in Panchkula alone in the clashes (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

