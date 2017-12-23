Thermal plant closure: Punjab mulls selling Bathinda thermal power plant land

The 43-year-old thermal plant is spread over 2000 acres. Express Photo The 43-year-old thermal plant is spread over 2000 acres. Express Photo

After shuttering its oldest coal-fired thermal power plant at Bathinda, the fund-crunched Punjab government is mulling selling of 1,400 acres of the plant’s prime land in the city after utilising the remaining 600 acres for setting up a solar power unit. The 43-year-old thermal plant is spread over 2000 acres. While 600 acres is used for fly ash stacks, the land cannot be utilised for anything else except installing solar power stands, sources said. The land belongs to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The fund thus generated after selling the land would go to the corporation.

An official in government said though a final decision was yet to be taken, it was being discussed that the government would set up a super-critical plant at Ropar with a capacity of 3000 MW at a cost of Rs 1500 crore.

The 460-MW Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) at Bathinda and Unit-1 and 2 (2×210 MW) of 1260-MW Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant (GGSSTP), Ropar, would be shut on January 1.

The decision to shut the plants was taken by the government after a sub-committee formed by the cabinet comprising Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recommended shutting them down as these were turning unviable.

The sub-committee’s report said units were unviable as the power was available for Rs 2.47 to 2.97 per unit in the open market while PSPCL was spending Rs 3.57 to Rs 4.43 on production of every unit of electricity in

these units. An official said the Bathinda thermal plant was switched on only for 15 days during the last year that too during the peak season when the daily demand crossed 11,000 MW.

Meanwhile, Padamjit Singh, chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation, said it was illegal for the government to sell that land. “There is legality involved. If government had acquired land from landowners in Bathinda to set up a thermal plant, it has to return it to its original owners if that public project is cancelled. If the government takes a decision like that it could be challenged in the court,”

he said.

Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, however, said he was unaware of any such discussion on the issue. “We will set up a plant at Ropar. But there is no decision on the land of Bathinda thermal plant. We will see,” he said.

