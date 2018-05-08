There’s conspiracy to derail CCTV project, claims AAP

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that Maken was trying to create roadblocks in the CCTV project like the Mohalla Clinic project which was delayed by eight months. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that Maken was trying to create roadblocks in the CCTV project like the Mohalla Clinic project which was delayed by eight months. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged a “conspiracy” was being hatched to stall its ambitious CCTV project, a day after Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken claimed the project was marred by corruption.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that Maken was “working on the BJP agenda” and sought to know if the Congress chief was planning to join the saffron party. Rejecting Maken’s charges that tenders were finalised without the approval of the competent authority, the AAP’s Delhi convener said the Delhi government had not relaxed rules to favour any agency.

“When tenders were issued for the first time in November 2017, two companies had come forward. When tenders were floated again, the same companies — a private agency and a public sector undertaking — showed interest. “Where is a scam in it when there was no third company involved? The government choose the PSU which quoted a lesser rate to install CCTV cameras as compared to the private company,” Rai told a press conference here.

He said there were two types of tenders — Rate Contract Tender and Project Contract Tender. The government was installing CCTV cameras through the Rate Contract Tender, under which payment to the agency concerned is made based on the basis of rate-per-unit. The Cabinet note pertaining to the project had been prepared and it would be sent for its approval, he said.

“I want to ask whether Maken is trying to extend benefits to the private company, which had quoted a higher rate to install CCTV cameras as compared to the central government agency. “Is Maken working on the BJP agenda?… Who are indulged in the conspiracy to stall the CCTV project?” he said. Rai alleged that Maken was trying to create roadblocks in the CCTV project like the Mohalla Clinic project which was delayed by eight months.

He also sought to know as to how many CCTV cameras were installed by the Sheila Dikshit goverment which helmed Delhi for 15 years. “The Delhi government is installing CCTV cameras to ensure women safety, but if it is stalled, the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to him (Maken),” he said.

