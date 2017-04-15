There was lot of pressure on me in Delhi, says Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said he was under a “lot of pressure” in Delhi when he was the Defence Minister and it is “not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue”.

At the 126th birth anniversary celebrations of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Panjim, Parrikar spoke about the Kashmir crisis. “Delhi is not mine. It is not the place I am habituated to. There was a lot of pressure on me. It is not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue. There is a need for a long-term policy to resolve the Kashmir issue. And I feel there are some things where discussions should be few, but things need to be made to happen. Discussions can be a spoiler,” he said.

Parrikar said discussing issues in the media never led to solutions, but derailed execution. “Today morning, the media was asking me about some issues. I told them do you want this thing to happen, or do you want it to become the news. If you want it to happen, do not discuss it too much in the news. When there is a discussion, one person says one thing, while someone else says another,” he said.

At the event, speaking on Ambedkar, he also called for inculcating the values of the icon, instead of merely following him as worshippers. “We have to think on the same lines as Babasaheb,” he said. “Babasaheb’s philosophy, the qualities he imbibed, we have to study them. We cannot imbibe everything. If you imbibe everything, you will become Babasaheb yourself.”

Parrikar said he followed the principles of Maharashtra warrior Shivaji. “If you want to know my guru, then I will point to Shivaji Maharaj. I imbibe his qualities only as much as I can.”

