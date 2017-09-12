There should not be an environment of fear: Ravi Shankar Prasad in wake of Gurgaon schoolboy’s killing

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (file photo) Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (file photo)

He said his “humble request” was that as there were lakhs of schools in the country, an “environment of fear” should not be created and the children should continue to go to school.

When pointed out that parents were scared to send their children to school, Prasad said the Gurgaon incident was an unfortunate one, which should not have occurred.

“The administration is taking action. The chief minister (of Haryana) is taking action. All of us are concerned. But I have a humble request that we should try to ensure that there is no environment of fear as there are lakhs of schools,” he said. Last Friday, a Class 2 student of Ryan International School, Gurgaon, was found lying dead in the toilet of the school with his throat slit. The incident had led to widespread outrage and protests.

