BJP has divided society, Congress party’s role is to create bridge between people: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi after being sworn in as new Congress President. (Source: INC) Rahul Gandhi after being sworn in as new Congress President. (Source: INC)

Newly-elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shed light on the objectives of Congress party under his leadership and said in an interview to the National Herald that he would usher the party towards greater democratisation and introduce new faces in the party. Hinting at major changes in the party, the 47-year-old said, “There is lot of work that Congress has to do. There are a large number of new people that we have to bring forward. There is tremendous talent in the Congress party that we have to utilise.”

Speaking of expansion of the party and his intent to democratise its functioning further, Rahul Gandhi said, “We would like to bring in as many new faces, young faces, exciting faces and dynamic faces (as we could). That’s not to say that people who are experienced or older should not have space.” Justifying this need to bring changes within the party as a decision based on the consensus of the members, he said, “it is the desire within the Congress party to transform, evolve and change itself, and I would try and help to enable that.”

He further went on to compare the veteran Congress leaders such as Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram with PM Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley of BJP in an attempt to point out the disparity between the two parties and the talent within them. He also used this binary to comment upon the present government policies and said “what is being done to India’s foreign policy is an out and out disaster.”

The Gandhi-Nehru scion also took upon the ruling BJP government for spreading hatred in the country, saying, “The BJP has divided the society. And they have created a false animosity between our people.” Presenting Congress as a positive counter force against the politics of BJP, Rahul said, “I think Congress party’s role is to create a bridge between our people (to) start a conversation, where we can once again start to say that we all are Indian.”

