There is none to challenge PM Modi in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

Four days after he returned to the NDA fold at the head of a new government in Bihar with the BJP, JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces “no challenger” in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said he had “always been in favour of Opposition unity” but “the Opposition has no idea, only a reactive agenda”.
In his first media interaction after returning as Chief Minister, Kumar said he was sure of the decision he had taken. “I would always say I lead a small party and cannot have big national aspirations.”
Serving the people of state, he said, was also national work because he was being discussed at the national level due to his work in Bihar. He said he did play a key role in national politics by serving as Union Minister of Railways, Agriculture and Surface Transport. He said Bihar does expect special category status now that it has a friendly government at the Centre.
Asked about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections battle, Kumar said: “Modiji ke mukable mein koi nahin hai (Modi has no challenger).”
He said he had told Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi how right he was in tearing an ordinance on corruption. “But he did not say or do anything… I had always been in favour of Opposition unity but made it clear that I could be a partner, not a follower. The Opposition has no idea, only a reactive agenda.”
He said everyone knew how hard he had tried for the merger of the Janata Parivar. He said he always wanted an alliance with the AGP in Assam, and an alliance in UP. He had also promised to work with Hardik Patel in Gujarat. “But things just did not move.”
Rejecting the theory that his return to the NDA had been “scripted”, Kumar came down heavily on the RJD and Lalu Prasad. “Had the RJD explained point-wise on allegations (against the family of Lalu Prasad) to the people, I could have stayed with the Grand Alliance. But there was no way I would have compromised with corruption. That would have meant losing my identity. The change happened too soon. But there was no script, it just happened after the BJP leadership offered to support us.”
He said he knew he would face criticism, especially from the intelligentsia, on his decision to join hands with the BJP. “But I would have faced more criticism if I had supported corruption. Secularism is an idea but it should not be used as a cover for acquiring illegal assets.”
On the discontent within the JD(U) over his decision, especially from MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, Kumar said: “The Election Commission recognises only the Bihar unit of the party. I am also the party national president. Whatever decision is taken by the state executive and endorsed by me holds. As for dissent, people have the right to differ and dissent in a democracy.”
Hitting back at the accusations made by Lalu Prasad and his Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said: “What kind of arrogance is this? Laluji had said he had to drink poison… Who asked him to declare me the Grand Alliance CM candidate? I had in fact left Delhi and the decision was made in the presence of Lalu Prasad, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Yadav… Am I poison? Am I poison?”
“Caste-base does not mean anything, mass-base does. Laluji and his men would often talk of obliging me and columnists would call me base-less. Did Lalu Prasad make me MLA? Did he make me MP?… I did not want to say it but when he (Lalu Prasad) became Patna University Students Union president (in 1971), I, as a student leader of the Bihar College of Engineering, had ensured 450 of 500 votes. After Karpoori Thakur’s death, I played a key role in making him an Opposition leader by talking to several non-Yadav leaders,” he said.
The RJD, Kumar said, must not be under any illusion of its caste-base. “Everyone knows what happened in the 2010 Assembly elections when it was reduced to 22 seats and that despite LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan being on his side. Now Paswanji is with us,” he said.
The Centre, he said, should launch another offensive on benami properties and amend the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to give states the power to confiscate such property.
Asked if the government would take action against Lalu Prasad’s family in the assets case, Kumar said it would not be fair to comment on a particular case. “One thing is sure. The government will neither oppress anyone nor defend anyone. If the law takes its course, there will be no interference,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:37 pmAll who quote how BJP had only 2 MPs once, how it lost in 2004 forget that it had almost same number of MPs as congress won, except that it's alliance partners then DMK/TDP and BJD moved away from it and all corrupt/casteist/communist groups joined hands to form UPA to lot the nation. Of course congress improved its strength in 2009 because MMS image and BJP didn't have decisive leader as LK was too old and not tough and assertive. Now things have changed. If one looks at overall growth, BJP is constantly growing and congress constantly sinking. So it is stupid to compare the two as the trend is opposite. Also the main villains, the shukuni's of anti-national forces, communists re almost extinct. Looks like even in tiny Tripura they may be kicked-out by BJP as their last hope Manik Sarkar is ther for so long with no development. Now their strength in parliament is not even 10 percent of the one they had then. Now they cant get even single RS MP get elected from WB!Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:29 pmFinally he told the truth, he smelled defeat for opposition in 2019 and due to his power greediness nature he decided to join NDA murdering all principles. By giving support BJP also proved that they can fell to any level to get the power.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:19 pmRemember, Vajpayee Ji did even better thing than this.. But you know what happened ? Overconfidence kills reality !!! Lets see...Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:33 pmput on your special glasses and see the difference between Modi and VajpayeeReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 9:57 pmThere is an alternative to Modi-Bjp and it is within the bjp . India will overcome and soon. The solution is outside bjp and congress. It will rise and manifest itself .Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:20 pmWhat are you smoking?Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 9:56 pmOne section of intellectuals cover up all sorts of corruption in the name of SECULARISM Which is highly dangerous to integration of the country. This is what exactly doing by our present breed of opposition parties.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 9:53 pmBihar is the most corrupt state which is totally standstill since last 4 years after aligning with RJD, a party of criminals, Naxalites and corrupts. Nitish Kumar has done b er and great injustice with people of 11 crores of Bihar which will not be tolerated by the public. Nitish Kumar has played the cruel joke with future of people who are forced to live in misery and poverty while RJD looted all resources of the state for which Nitish is equally responsible. This fact will never be forgotten by people of the state. This is b er done by him. Now Nitish must eliminate CORRUPTION from the state for speedy progress.Reply
- Load More Comments