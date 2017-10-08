There is no dissension in the party: Bihar Congress chief Kaukab Qadri

After his removal from the post of BPCC chief, Choudhary had said that he felt “insulted” especially the way he was ousted from the post without any prior information. Choudhary had also targeted All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Bihar in-charge CP Joshi for “misleading” the party high command about the party’s affairs in the state. (Express File Photo) After his removal from the post of BPCC chief, Choudhary had said that he felt “insulted” especially the way he was ousted from the post without any prior information. Choudhary had also targeted All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Bihar in-charge CP Joshi for “misleading” the party high command about the party’s affairs in the state. (Express File Photo)

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) acting president Kaukab Qadri on Sunday claimed there is no dissension in the party. Talking to reporters here about tomorrow’s party meeting, Qadri said, “There is no dissension within the party… Ashok Choudhary (former BPCC president) has also been informed about tomorrow’s meeting. I hope that he would participate in the meeting”.

“He (Choudhary) made a mistake while issuing statements… I had taken cognisance of his statements which was his emotional outburst,” Qadri said. Stating that no leader or person is above the party, he said “I will take disciplinary action against any leader- howsoever big he/she may be – who would make adverse remarks against the party or try to weaken it.”

After his removal from the post of BPCC chief, Choudhary had said that he felt “insulted” especially the way he was ousted from the post without any prior information. Choudhary had also targeted All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Bihar in-charge CP Joshi for “misleading” the party high command about the party’s affairs in the state.

Qadri was accompanied by party’s senior leaders former union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Prem Chandra Mishra, ex-MLC Jyoti, legislator Bhavna Jha during the press meet. Asked if Ashok Choudhary had done penance for indulging in “anti-party” activities – that the party has invited him for the meeting, Qadri said that “He (Choudhary) should come here and bow his head to these great personalities. If he has committed any mistake, then he should do penance as he will attain peace by doing so.”

Stating that organisational polls of the state unit have almost been completed, he said that party’s state Returning Officer Pradeep Bhattacharya, senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and delegates will attend tomorrow’s meeting.

