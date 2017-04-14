I am an IIT graduate, can tell you ten ways to tamper with EVMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the upcoming municipal polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday refused to cede his grounds over the controversy on Electronic Voting Machine tampering as he claimed that there are ten ways to hack the EVMs. “I am an IIT Kharagpur graduate…I can tell you 10 ways how EVMs can be tampered,” Kejriwal told news channel NDTV.

Explaining one of the methods of hacking, Kejriwal said the manufacturer could add some code, virus, bug or a Trojan horse when the EVM chip is being made. He also claimed that the Election Commission, while replying to a RTI query has said that it “doesn’t have the capacity to read the code embedded in the chip of a EVM”.

Citing the examples of countries like USA, Japan and any European nations who have stayed away from EVMs, Kejriwal also advocated the use of paper ballot system for the civic polls which is to be held on April 23. He further insisted that his party’s fight against EVM will continue even if they win the elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rejected the AAP’s request to postpone MCD polls till arrangements for VVPAT machines are made. The EC has also come out with an open challenge for anybody to expose the vulnerability of these machines next month.

A Voter-verifiable paper audit trail machine (VVPAT) dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box although the voter cannot take it home. The voters could see VVPAT slip for seven seconds, which would be an acknowledgement receipt for the party they voted for.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, have accused the BJP government of tampering EVMs during the recently held state elections.

