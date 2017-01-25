There are prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Courting controversy, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said that there are “prettier star campaigners” than Priyanka Gandhi. “Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners),” he said.

Katiyar’s comment comes only hours after former JD(U) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav’s ‘derogatory’ comment on women surfaced in the media. Yadav, while speaking at a gathering on people in Patna, had compared daughter’s honour with that of votes and said that the latter had to be giver higher importance than the former.

Taking note of the issue, NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said that they will be sending a notice to Yadav for his comment. “If necessary, we will also send him a summon,” she told IndianExpress.com.

#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain” #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

