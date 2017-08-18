Theft on Rajdhani: Railways yet to identify exact spot, no one suspended

Thieves are suspected to have got off at Ratlam. File photo Thieves are suspected to have got off at Ratlam. File photo

No one was placed on suspension for lapse even 24 hours after one of the biggest cases of thefts on a Rajdhani Express, because Railways has not been able to determine the exact place of the theft on Wednesday in which cash and belongings of 20 passengers worth lakhs were stolen.

Based on primary investigation, seven passengers have been detained in Vadodara division and two in Hazrat Nizamuddin division, officials said.

“We have detained few suspects at stations but interrogation is still on to ascertain whether they were involved… Apart from that, we have directed the team to step up security of the route by implementing certain measures. A daily update of the findings from the investigation will be briefed to the Railway Board,” said Rajinder Malik, IG, RPF,Jabalpur division, West Central Railway.

The Indian Express has learnt that Railways is not taking even token penal action against the three RPF constables escorting the Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani because they started escorting the train Ratlam onwards. In the onboard complaint forms filled up by passengers, a few have mentioned that the theft might have taken place before Ratlam, when the train was unescorted. If that turns out to be true, the RPF sources said, punishing the constables would be difficult.

So investigators started calling those passengers on Thursday to understand their versions better. “Some people said that there might have been some sedative involved because they are not used to such deep sleep that left them completely unaware of the theft. But we have not yet found evidence of drugging,” said a senior RPF officer. The train is now being escorted by security personnel throughout the route, railways said.

