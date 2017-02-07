Kailash Satyarthi’s house burgled, Nobel citation stolen

Latest News
Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his efforts towards the welfare and protection of rights of children.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2017 11:34 am
kailash satyarthi, kailash satyarthi house broken into, kailash satyarthi nobel prize stolen, kailash satyarthi house theft, india news, latest news, indian express Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo)

Several items belonging to social activist Kailash Satyarthi were stolen as the Nobel laureate’s home in Greater Kailash’s Aravali Apartments was broken into, DCP South East Delhi confirmed. According to PTI, the Nobel citation was allegedly stolen from the house. The child rights activist, who won the peace prize in 2014, had shared it with Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan.

A case has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station and a forensics team was called in to lift fingerprints and footprints. Satyarthi is currently abroad.

In 2004, Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize for literature, which he won in 1913, was also stolen.

