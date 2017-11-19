The Wire goes to Gujarat High Court for quashing defamation case

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:November 19, 2017 3:25 am
Delhi-based news portal The Wire on Saturday approached the Gujarat High Court for quashing the criminal defamation case filed by BJP president Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, against its reporters and founders.
The case is likely to come up for hearing on Monday in the court of Justice J B Pardiwala. The petition was filed by reporter Rohini Singh through lawyer Santosh Vatsa.
