The unofficial alliance: CPM, BJP and Congress come together against Trinamool Congress in panchayat polls

A walk around Mollahad and Manickpara areas in Nadia district shows a graffiti having both CPIM and BJP candidates with their respective symbols on a single wall. The graffiti reads: “In gram panchayat, vote for Sumitra Mondol (CPIM symbol), while in panchayat samiti and zila parishad vote for Bikas Mondol and Ajit Roy (both lotus symbol). At Purbashali in Burdwan, the BJP claimed local CPIM leaders called them to organise small joint protest rallies against the Trinamool Congress.

On April 28, at a protest rally against alleged pre-poll atrocities by the ruling party in Ranaghat, CPM MLA Rama Biswas and other workers were seen walking with BJP workers and local leaders. They called it a “spontaneous people’s protest rally”.

In pockets of West Bengal that are scheduled to go for the upcoming panchayat poll, the Left and Right are joining hands to thwart the Trinamool Congress’s “terror” with their ideologies taking a backseat. Arch-rivals BJP and CPIM and in some places even Congress have started — though unofficially — to coordinate and have a tacit understanding in seats and hold joint rallies against the Trinamool Congress.

The opposition parties in many places have failed to submit nominations after they faced bombs and bullets from miscreants allegedly from the ruling party. The Trinamool Congress has already won 34.2 per cent of the total panchayat seats uncontested.

BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said: “For the people at the grassroots, it is practical for all parties to join hands against the Trinamool Congress’ terror. Since BJP has emerged as the biggest opposition, many are coming to us from different political parties including CPIM. In Purbasthali, Burdwam CPIM leaders are calling us up for joint protests. This time despite the terror and attacks we have been able to file nominations in over 25,000 GP seats and overall around 30,000 seats.”

“Our party line is clear. We are keeping equidistance from Trinamool and BJP. This is happening generally. But it is true that in some grassroots pockets, people are joining hands. This is because of the unprecedented violence and reign of terror by the ruling party. We are talking to them and telling them that this is not the way. In seats where we do not have a candidate, we are supporting independent candidates,” Sujan Chakraborty, CPIM central committee member, told The Indian Express.

Apart from Burdwan, East and West Midnapore districts, the unoffocial alliances are being forged in Nadia and other areas like Karimpur, Tehatta, Ranaghat and Mahisbathan in Nadia. For instance, in Karimpur block, out of 144 gram panchayat seats, BJP has not fielded a candidate for 37 seats. Interestingly, in those seats, CPIM and independent candidates have submitted nominations, who, according to sources, have an understanding with the BJP.

“It is a fight for survival at the grassroots level. Therefore, political ideologies have taken a backseat. Not only CPIM, in some places. Congress. too, has joined hands with us. In our protest rallies, CPIM and Congress workers and local leaders are seen. This is because all the opposition party supporters and leaders and their rallies are being attacked by Trinamool Congress goons. Should workers think about ideology or a way to live and save their houses from being burnt down? We have also asked all opposition parties including CPIM and Congress to fight on our symbol if they cannot contest on their own,” said Jagannath Sarkar, BJP Nadia district president.

Another incident of opposition bonhomie was on April 28, when CPIM MLA Rama Biswas (Ranaghat Dakshin) was seen in a protest rally with BJP in Majhergram village. The rally was organised to protest against pre-poll violence allegedly by TMC. “It was a spontaneous protest rally by people. Apart from BJP and CPIM workers, Congress too was present in the rally,” said Rama Biswas. Both the CPIM and BJP leadership defended the rally and her presence.

This is apart from a tacit understanding between CPIM and Congress in various districts including Malda and Murshidabad, two strongholds of Congress.

“Yes, it is true that in many places CPIM, BJP and Congress workers have entered into an understanding. This is apart from the unofficial understanding between Congress and CPIM in a majority of the districts. I had once asked some Muslims, why are you becoming candidates for BJP? They answered that one needs to live to offer namaz,” said Abdul Mannan, leader of Congress Legislative Party in the state assembly, speaking to The Indian Express.

