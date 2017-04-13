The ultimate price: Should what you pay for tomatoes matter?

Photo for representational purposes. Photo for representational purposes.

This is the time of the year when as temperatures rise with the summer’s onset, so do prices of most vegetables. It’s a phenomenon as predictable as the fall in prices that accompany lower temperatures during the winter months.

A good example is tomatoes, which are currently retailing at around Rs 16 per kg, as against an average range of Rs 8.5-12 during November-January. In all likelihood, prices will firm up further over the next couple of months. Last year, they averaged almost Rs 45 in May, over Rs 56 in June and eased somewhat to Rs 30 in July, before collapsing to below Rs 10 per kg in August (see chart).

These wild price oscillations have largely to do with natural, occasionally untoward, factors determining availability. Tomatoes are usually a 120-125 day crop, which start yielding fruits after 75 days, with production happening in ‘flushes’. There can be up to ten flushes in any given crop cycle, each following the previous one in four-five days intervals. Although tomatoes can be grown year-round, the water stress during summers means plantings mostly happen in June-July (with the monsoon rains), October-November and January-February. Arrivals pick up from mid-August onwards and peak over the winter.

The above irregular supplies are further exacerbated by tomatoes being perishable and not amenable to storage, unlike potatoes or onions. The result is that prices fluctuate hugely during any year, with consumers having to especially pay much more in May-June-July, when crop availability is very poor.

When prices of any vegetable go up, there is a natural outcry from consumers. But what’s often not realised is that an average household consumes a basket of fruits and vegetables (F&V). While prices of individual items may go up, what matters ultimately for the household is how much it pays for the entire basket during any given month.

Thus, even though tomato prices go up with dwindling supplies in the summer months, this does not hold true for other vegetables such as bhindi (okra), kheera (cucumber), lauki (bottle gourd), tinda (round gourd), tori (sponge gourd) and chichinda (snake gourd). You get all these cheaper in summers because of increased availability, which is also the case with mangoes (the “King of Fruits”), watermelons, sweet lime (mosambi), lychees, plums, peaches and cherries.

In the same chart displaying the swing in retail tomato prices since January 2016, we also have the average per kg rate for the entire monthly F&V basket consumed by households. This price — based on the average value of F&V purchased by our consumers at Bigbasket.com — turns out to be relatively uniform and stable. Our consumers paid between Rs 43 and Rs 60 per kg for the ‘average’ F&V item, which is quite different from shelling out anywhere from Rs 8.5 to Rs 56 for a kg of tomatoes.

If overall price stability is what counts, we shouldn’t worry much if individual items within the entire F&V basket cost more during certain months. Moreover, prices become an issue only when they go up. Spare a thought for the poor farmer, including the one growing tomatoes. Last August, prices crashed to levels where production costs could not be recovered. In November and December also, a bumper crop, coupled with the sudden demand shrinkage due to demonetisation, led to farmers destroying their standing crop in the field. But that did not bother us much.

Price stability is eventually not just about consumers. It’s also about farmers. Without a mechanism to ensure enough remuneration for the farmer to feed and take care of his family’s essential needs, he will be in no position to produce to meet our consumption requirements. The farmer should be entitled to a reasonable annual income increment, just as we look forward to during this time of the time. A four-five per cent yearly increase in our average F&V spend shouldn’t be too much for us to bear.

