The suspects: Some educated, some dropouts — bound by family ties

Family of Fakr-e-Alam in Etawah on Wednesday. (Photo: Ishita Mishra) Family of Fakr-e-Alam in Etawah on Wednesday. (Photo: Ishita Mishra)

FAKR-E-ALAM, Lakhna Maheshwari Mohal Locality, Etawah

He stayed with sister, Air Force official brother-in-law in Chandigarh

Picked up with his brother Faiz Alam, 23, by Uttar Pradesh ATS from their home in Lakhna’s Maheshwari Mohal, about 35 km from Etawah, on Monday, Fakr-e-Alam, 21, is the youngest of 10 siblings. The brothers have eight sisters — three of them are married, the five stitch clothes, and also run a beauty parlour in a small room in their house to add to their father’s measly income.

Their father Babu Khan, 70, leaves home on his cycle every day to look for work. There are days he gets little work — when people allow him to sit in their shops as a guard — but on most days his daughters are the “men of the family”.

Studying for his final semester of B.Tech (Mechanical) in CHC College, Chandigarh, Fakr-e-Alam lived at the home of his eldest sister, whose husband is an Air Force official posted there.

Khan said his son was a bright student from childhood. Faiz, who has been detained, was preparing to take the civil service examination in Delhi after completing his postgraduation in Geography from Agra.

A neighbour, Pinky Kumari, called the brothers “shy”.

With the wedding of one of their daughters coming up on March 25, the parents said they were looking forward to the brothers to manage things. “Beti ki sasural walon ne phone nahi kiya abhi tak. Chinta ho rahi hai… Kahin rishtha na tod dein (the daughter’s prospective in-laws have not called up yet. I am scared…. They may break off the match),” mother Ameena Begum said.

His sister Nazreen Bano said Islamic State literature allegedly found on Fakr-e-Alam’s laptop were “actually newspaper articles”, to prepare for the civil services. “The laptop was not Fakre’s. It was Faiz’s but he never used it,” she said.

Khan, who is trying to approach any top officer possible, including the Etawah SSP, to

find out where his sons have been kept, said, “Wo jatey huay keh gaye ki kuchh nahi mila humare ladkon ke paas se toh chhod denge unko (while taking them away they said the boys would be released if they are found innocent).” Khan said he would not want his son back if he is guilty.

(Ishita Mishra)

SYED MIR HUSSAIN, ALIAS HAMZA, Gursahaiganj, Kannauj

Close to cousin since childhood, both arrested together

Son of Syed Ahsan Hassan, a teacher who runs Star Public School (for students up to Class VIII) in Gursahaiganj area of Kannauj district, Mir Hussain had reportedly left home on February 5 and met Atif Muzaffar, his favourite cousin, in Lucknow.

For over a month, Mir, in his early 20s, had stayed with Atif, Saifullah and Danish at Lucknow’s Haji Colony, where the ATS carried out the operation through Tuesday. Mir and Atif were held in Madhya Pradesh.

Mir was close to his cousins, especially Atif, according to officers who questioned him. He had left for Aligarh to join a coaching for engineering exams, but officials said he never joined it.

Mir’s father has not emerged from his house since the arrest.

(Ishita Mishra)

IMRAN, DANISH, FAIZAL, Tad Bagiya, Kanpur

Only Danish spoke a bit, others mostly kept to themselves, say neighbours

Hardly 2 km from Saifullah’s house, in the Tad Bagiya area of Kanpur, is the house of Imran, Danish and Faizal — brothers and three suspects. Their father, Naseem Ahmed, a retired primary schoolteacher, has locked himself inside his house with his family after speaking to mediapersons briefly.

“Humko lagta hai total sachai se, imandari se inquiry ho jaye inki (I think there should be a fair and honest probe),” Naseem said, while claiming his sons — in their early 20s — are innocent. Though Saifullah is his brother’s son, Naseem said he has nothing to do with him.

He, however, admitted that like Saifullah, even Danish had run away from home after he was scolded for studies. “Bhag gaya to hum logon ne koi takaja nahi di (We did not pay much attention after he ran from home),” he said while claiming that his sons were “sidhe sadhe ladke”.

Local people said while Imran — who is married — was working in a private company in Unnao’s Banthar and used to be busy with laptops and mobiles, Danish had left his studies and Faizal was pursuing a professional course.

“The family mostly keeps to themselves. Their father hardly spoke to neighbours. Danish used to speak a bit but we had not seen him for the last few months,” said R K Singh, who has his clinic next to Naseem’s house.

Locals said that after retirement, Naseem had opened two confectionery shops, but those “did not do much business”.

(Maulshree Seth)

ATIF MUZAFFAR, Kanpur Development Authority Colony

Left studies after father’s death…told me he was going to Delhi, says mother

At a distance of about 8 km from Naseem’s house, is the house of Atif Muzaffar — another suspect.

Located in the Kanpur Development Authority Colony, near the Ram Leela Ground, his house is a picture of prosperity when compared to the other suspects.

Atif, in his early 20s, has a elder brother and four sisters. His late father, M H Muzaffar, owned a leather factory, and was a respected man in the area.

Atif had done his Class X studies in Aligarh and later joined AMU to pursue a short-term course in footwear design. Four years ago, his father died, following which, he left studies.

Like Danish and Saifullah, Atif also ran away from home two-and-a-half months ago. “He told me there are no jobs even after doing a footwear design course from AMU three years ago. I tried to convince him but he did not listen. He told me he was leaving for Delhi. I did not speak to him,” said Atif’s mother.

Refusing to share her name, she said that in the last two months, Atif had tried to call her from different phone numbers. “Maine jawab nahi diya sochke ki wapas aa jayega jab lagega ki amma naraz hai (I did not respond thinking he would return reaslising that his mother is angry),” she said, adding that she fears for her two daughters, who are yet to get married. “Do ki shadi ho gayi hai, ek BA kar rahi hai, aur ek abhi Class X mein hai (Two daughters are married, one is pursuing BA and another is in Class X),” she added.

Neighbours, meanwhile, vouched for Atif. “His father is a respected man. Atif never had any fight with anyone. He was most polite. He was looking for a job,” said Mohd Tariq, a neighbour.

(Maulshree Seth)