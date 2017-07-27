The other side

Water being harvested through check dam in a Maharashtra village. (Express photo) Water being harvested through check dam in a Maharashtra village. (Express photo)

Tucked away in a shallow trough between two narrow mountains lies Lonarwadi, a habitation of nearly 200 houses in Nashik district’s drought-prone Sinnar taluka about 220 km north of Mumbai.

Its fine alluvial soils, thanks to proximity to the Devnadi river and an intricate late-nineteenth century network of check dams delivering water through gravitational flow, made Lonarwadi a robust agricultural centre once upon a time. However, over-exploitation of water resources and neglect of the irrigation system built by the British ended that story sometime in the seventies. Most of its residents transformed themselves into workers at units in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation zone that cropped up nearby.

But around five years back, a bunch of youngsters from Lonarwadi decided to rejuvenate the pre-Independence system of check dams that they had heard their parents speak about. This work of restoration was undertaken by volunteers from the village, whose people today use water conservation techniques for growing broccoli, asparagus and assorted vegetables.

What do these men who fuelled Lonarwadi’s change — actually restoring its past — feel about a government programme like Jalyukt Shivar? “It is well-intentioned, no doubt. But what we need is systematic change on the ground, wherein farmers and the state handhold each other in this effort. In Jalyukt Shivar’s case, we have officers falling over each other to implement it, being the chief minister’s flagship programme. That is being done sometimes without application of minds, which could create a crisis for tomorrow,” says Samir Patil, an activist from Lonarwadi.

The programme’s stated aim is to undertake deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, digging of farm ponds, and facilitating investments in micro irrigation systems for promoting water use efficiency. All this is expected to result in an increase in irrigated area. But there are those who criticise the approach of massive widening, deepening and straightening works. These cannot be accepted as “river rejuvenation”, when they are detrimental to the existence, survival and sustainability of the rivers themselves, a report by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, a Delhi-based collective of organisations and individuals working on water issues, has held.

The main contention of the critics is that deepening and digging without adequate study can destroy aquifers — underground layer of water-bearing permeable rock, rock fractures or unconsolidated materials. The water found in the deepened and widened stretches is actually extracted from the aquifer below. But that is now exposed, open to exploitation and evaporation in the event of uncontrolled deepening, according to the report.

The widening of water bodies can similarly cause displacement of “riparian areas” — the stretch of vegetation along a water channel that checks bank erosion and also helps in filtering water. Riparian areas, moreover, act as buffers against floods, while regulating stream flows during droughts. Ecological issues apart, Jalyukt Shivar has also attracted flak for supposedly laying the ground for nepotism and corruption. Started as a programme to counter the big-ticket corruption linked to mega irrigation projects executed during the previous Congress-NCP regime, it has not able to escape similar charges after almost Rs 5,500 crore of money invested in the last two-and-a-half years. Four government officials in Ratnagiri had to face an inquiry after allegations of siphoning off money as well as carrying out sub-standard works under the scheme. “It has been touted by the BJP as an alternative to the corruption-tainted irrigation schemes of the earlier government. But this scheme would also be ultimately judged by how much will it actually help improve irrigation cover in the state,” says Giridhar Patil, a Nashik-based farmer leader.

