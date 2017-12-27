The New Gujarat cabinet: 17 of 20 ministers 50-plus and only 1 woman

Eight of the 20 including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 61, are in their 60s.

The 20 Gujarat ministers sworn in Tuesday are an average 58 years of age, the youngest 36 and the eldest 69. Eight of the 20 including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 61, are in their 60s and another nine in their 50s, with two 46-year-olds and the 36-year-old completing the list.

Chief Minister

Vijay Rupani (61) who won from Rajkot West seat has been sworn in as the chief minister for a full-term. Earlier, he had succeeded Anandiben Patel. Rupani was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006-12. He was also minister for transport, water supply, labour and employment in the Anandiben government since November 2014. He has held important positions like Gujarat BJP chief, Mayor of Rajkot, chairman of Gujarat Municipal Finance Board. He is a law graduate.

Deputy CM

Nitin Patel, the 61-year-old MLA from Mehsana district, earlier held the post of the deputy chief minister in Rupani’s cabinet. Patel, who is a commerce graduate and is connected with cotton ginning and oil industries in the state, is one of the senior-most members of the cabinet who has been part of the legislative Assembly since 1990-95. He has held important portfolios like finance, revenue, urban development, health among others.

Cabinet Ministers

R C Faldu, the 60-year-old MLA from Jamanagar South, has been associated with Kalawad branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his childhood. Faldu, who has not gone to college (pre-science), has also functioned as the BJP’s state party president. He was also a member of the tenth, eleventh and twelfth legislative assemblies and the chief whip of the government in the twelfth legislative Assembly. His occupation is agriculture.

Bhupendra Chudasma, the 67-year-old MLA from Dholka in Ahmedabad district is a law graduate. Chudasma has been part of the eighth, ninth, eleventh and thirteenth legislative assemblies. In the last Rupani cabinet, he held the portfolio of minister of education, law and justice and others.

Kaushik Patel, the 63-year-old MLA from Naranpura in Ahmedabad city, is one of the veteran members of the current cabinet. He has been a part of the legislative assembly since 1990. He has been minister of state for energy, urban development, energy and petrochemicals, revenue, etc. A commerce graduate, he is associated with the chemical industry.

Saurabh Patel, the 59-year-old MLA from Botad, is one of the senior members of the cabinet who has been part of the legislative assembly since 1998. An MBA and a businessman, he has also held important portfolios like Energy, Petrochemicals finance, civil aviation and others. Though part of Anandiben Patel’s government, he had failed to make it to the cabinet headed by her successor Vijay Rupani.

Ganpatbhai Vasava, the 46-year-old MLA from Mangrol, was a part of the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth legislative assemblies. A tribal leader from south Gujarat, he also held the post of the Speaker of the House for a brief period. In the past, he has been minister of forests and environment, tribal welfare, women and child welfare and parliamentary affairs. Vasava holds a masters degree. He owns a petrol pump.

Jayesh Radadia, the 36-year-old MLA from Jetpur in Rajkot district, is one of the youngest members of the cabinet. Radadia has been a part of the twelfth and thirteenth legislative assemblies. Initially elected as a Congress MLA in December 2012, he resigned in February 2013, and joined the BJP. He was re-elected in the by-election held in May 2013. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) and his occupation is trading, agriculture and social service.

Dilipkumar Thakor, the 58-year-old MLA from Chanasma of Patan district, is a senior member of the BJP who has been a part of the legislative assembly since 1990-95. Thakor has held portfolios of MoS of state for prohibition, animal husbandry and fisheries department, and agriculture department. He has studied till 10th grade. His occupation is agriculture and animal husbandry.

Ishwarbhai Parmar, the 46-year-old MLA from Bardoli in Surat district, had won the seat for the first time in 2012. He is a farmer and is also connected with trading activities. Parmar who has studied till the 12th grade has been president of Scheduled caste front, of the BJP in Bardoli taluka.

Ministers of State (MoS)

Pradipsinh Jadeja is a 55-year-old MLA from Vatva seat of Ahmedabad city. Associated with the chemical industry, he has been part of the Gujarat legislative assembly since 2002. He has functioned as the chief whip of the Gujarat legislative assembly from February-August 2010. He has also held important portfolios of MoS Home, Law and Justice, Legislative and parliamentary affairs, Tourism and Devasthan and Yatradhan development. A Bachelor in Science (Chemistry), his occupation is chemical production.

Parshottambhai Solanki, the 56-year-old Koli leader from Bhavangar Rural seat, has been part of the legislative assembly since 1998. A builder by profession, he has been the deputy minister for labour and employment, and was Mos fisheries, animal husbandry, cow breeding, etc. He holds a diploma in electrical engineering.

Parbatbhai Patel, the 69-year-old MLA from Tharad, became the member of the Gujarat legislative assembly for the first time in 1985-90. He has held the portfolios of Mos finance, water supply, health and family welfare, transport, etc. He has been the chairman of Banas Dairy and a director in Banaskanta District Central Cooperative Bank (Banas Bank). He is a law graduate.

Jaydrathsinhji Parmar is a 53-year-old MLA from Halol seat of Panchamal district. Associated with the state legislature since 2002, Parmar has been the MoS for Roads and Buildings between February 2011 and December 2012. He has also been the director of Panchamahal District Cooperative Union. He is also a law graduate.

Raman Patkar, the 65-year-old MLA from Umergaon seat (ST) in Valsad district, has been an MLA since 1995-97. Despite studying till the 11th grade, Patkar has been the president of JNC High School Trust in Maroli and Vivekananda High School Trust, Manekpur. He was also the chairman of Damanganga Sugar factory. His occupation is agriculture.

Ishwarsinh Patel, the 52-year-old MLA from Ankleshwar in Bharuch district, has been part of the state legislature since 2002, and has been the MoS for cooperation, sports, youth services and cultural activities from February 2011 to December 2012. He has also held the post of of the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hansot. He is a law graduate and his main occupation is agriculture.

Vasanbhai Ahir is a 59-year-old leader from Anjar seat in Kutch district. He has studied till eighth grade and his main occupation is agriculture. He has been part of the assembly since 1995-97. He has held portfolios of the MoS for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes from January 2008-2012 and MoS cottage industries and salt industries in 2013. He has been the president of the All Gujarat Truck Transport Association, head of Kutch Ahir Samaj and leader of Akhil Gujarat Vidyut Kaamdar Sangh.

Kishor Kanani is a 55-year-old Patidar leader who emerged victorious on the Varaccha Road seat of Surat city. He has won the seat for the second time in a row. He has studied till the eleventh grade and is associated with the textiles sector. Earlier, he has been a corporator of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Bachubahi Khabad, the 62-year old leader from Devgadhbaria seat of Dahod district, was part of the eleventh and thirteenth legislative assemblies. Associated with agriculture and educational institutes, Khabad has studied till the second year of BA. He has been the vice-chairman of Jagani Abhiyan Trust, Vadodara and the member of Koli Samaj Trust.

Vibhavari Dave is the lone female face in the cabinet. A 58-year-old MLA from Bhavnagar East seat, she was earlier part of the twelfth and thirteenth legislative assemblies. She was the first female mayor of Bhavnagar. She is associated with social service and holds a masters degree in commerce.

