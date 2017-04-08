The new bus, railway projects inaugurated by PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi at Saturday’s joint press conference (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) PM Modi at Saturday’s joint press conference (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee jointly inaugurated, via video conference, the trial-run of a passenger train service between Khulna city in Bangladesh and Kolkata. The regular service will begin in July. According to PTI, the existing ‘Maitree Express’ that runs between Dhaka and Kolkata will be made fully air-conditioned as well.

The leaders also inaugurated a new railway link between Radhikapur and Birol on which goods trains will run.

India will also finance a diesel oil pipeline from Numaligarh to Parbatipur and Indian companies will enter a long-term deal with Bangladesh for the supply of high-speed diesel.

A bus service between Dhaka – Khulna – Kolkata was also inaugurated via video conference by the three leaders.

The inauguration took place at the joint briefing of the two leaders after they held extensive bilateral talks to strengthen partnership. A total of 22 pacts on various sectors were signed although the Teesta pact remained elusive.

