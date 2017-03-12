Mandate given by people is two steps ahead of 2014 elections: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addressing crowd at party headquarters. (Source: ANI) BJP President Amit Shah addressing crowd at party headquarters. (Source: ANI)

Wishing the crowd that was present at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that with the results in the recent assembly elections, people have shown their confidence in the BJP government and that these results are two steps ahead of the 2014 election mandate.

“Holi has brought in new colours, for both the nation and BJP,”Amit Shah said as he addressed party workers at BJP headquarters.

“The five states whose results came out have shown that they believe in the work of development that BJP has promised. The people have shown their confidence in BJP and the results are two steps ahead of the 2014 election mandate,” said the BJP President.

In his speech, Amit Shah focussed on BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh and describing the ‘unexpected’ win, he said that support for BJP overwhelming.

“After a long time, is there a BJP government with three-fourth’s majority coming into power in Uttar Pradesh. Every way you look at it, the win in Uttar Pradesh is unexpected,” Amit Shah said.

He also said that the BJP have shown similar dominance in Uttarakhand and that people have shown their support in Goa and Manipur as well.

He also said that the period since the Modi government came into power will go down as a “golden phase” in India’s history.

“When Modi took over as the PM in 2014, uncertainty and anxiety prevailed all across the country. There was policy paralysis all over. But since 2014 till now, India’s journey under the BJP government has been such that this period of time will go down as a golden phase in the history of Independent India,” the BJP President said.

He added that the promises made by PM Modi when the government came into power were evident in the recent results and that people have put their faith in Modi’s hard work and efficiency.

He also said that by delivering their four promises – provision of toilets, cooking gas, electricity and opening of Jan Dhan accouints – the BJP government has won over support in all the five states.

