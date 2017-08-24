The latest arrest in J-K: Mill owner, realtor, broker who claims connections in high places in India & Pakistan

Zahoor Watali Zahoor Watali

One of the key arrests in the crackdown on separatists in Kashmir is that of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, 65. Officials of the NIA, which arrested him last week, claim that they have evidence of his role in hawala trading and financing of separatist leaders.

Besides, he has reportedly told NIA officials about the many political contacts he supposedly has, both in India and Pakistan. One of his brothers, A M Watali, retired as a DIG in Kashmir police, he has reportedly said, while his three sons are all doctors, with the eldest, Dr Yameen Zahoor, apparently set to join a hospital in Dubai. When his son got married in 2011, top politicians and bureaucrats from Pakistan, separatist leaders, besides Yasin Malik and other leaders of Kashmir, reportedly attended the wedding.

Hailing from Handwara in Kashmir, Watali ventured into business very young. By the time he was 22, he owned a business of handsaw machines. He later set up an oil mill and a manufacturing unit engaged in construction of window and doors. In 2005, Watali ventured into real estate and started developing flats and plots through the firm M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt. Ltd, investigators said citing his statements.

They added that before he set up his real state business, Watali worked as a broker in Dubai and operated cargo flights between Dubai and Russia. His business allegedly included interests in Pakistan, Kuwait, Turkey and he set up Trison Overseas. In his statement, Watali has reportedly said he was supplying tuna from Sri Lanka to Turkey, for Starbucks.

Watali is said to have close relations with several separatist leaders of various groups. At one time, these reportedly included former separatist leader Sajjad Gani Lone, now a minister in the PDP-BJP state government. The NIA says that in 1990, when some separatist leaders were found in his house at Bagat Barzulla in Srinagar, Watali was arrested along with Lone and other leaders including Yasin Malik and Lone’s brother Bilal Lone, Sajjad’s brother. He spent eight months in jail, according to NIA.

Besides, officials said, Watali’s business brought him close to top Pakistan politicians. He claims to have worked as a broker for supply of sugar from Pakistan to the Middle East. Investigators allege that Watali’s business interests in Kashmir, the Middle East and Pakistan helped him act as a conduit for illegally remitting funds to secessionists and terrorists.

Watali also invested in mills in 1997 and reportedly claims he bought these from the sister of a Bollywood actor. “She was active as a social worker and Watali entered into an agreement with her. Later, the business was closed due to differences between them,” said an official, attributing this to Watali’s statements.

On August 16, NIA conducted searches at three houses in Kashmir linked to Watali. It “unearthed highly incriminating material pertaining to receipt of funds by Watali from foreign sources and its further distribution to the terrorists and separatists in Kashmir valley for anti-India activities,” reads a statement from NIA. In 2009, Watali’s name came up in a case of illegal encroachment of land and assault following which an FIR was registered against him at Parimpora police station in Srinagar on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the IPC as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, investigations on the case were stayed on orders from Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

Watali was also named by Jammu and Kashmir police for using an invalid passport to travel “despite having full knowledge of its being invalid”, the NIA statement says. Instead of surrendering the cancelled passport to the authorities, NIA says, he used it to travel abroad in March 2016. The passport was later seized in Delhi, apparently while he was trying to use it again. A case was registered against him on charges of cheating at Ram Munshi Bagh police station in Srinagar. The proceedings in this case, too, have been stayed on orders of the high court. After his initial questioning, NIA said Watali used to charge a commission of 7-9 per cent for transfer of money that he received from Pakistan or the Middle East.

