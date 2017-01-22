The kite catcher: A day in the life of, Lalbahadur Kharvar, cleaning power lines in Ahmedabad

Kharvar says he is not afraid of heights, but of the winds atop the 30-metre tower that may throw him off-balance. Express photo by Javed Raja Kharvar says he is not afraid of heights, but of the winds atop the 30-metre tower that may throw him off-balance. Express photo by Javed Raja

UTTARAYAN, the festival of kites, has just ended in Gujarat. The winds that helped the kites soar during the festival, which celebrates the sun’s transition into the zodiacal sign of Makara, as per the Hindu calendar, have now come to haunt Lalbahadur Kharvar.

The 26-year-old rubs his hands together to fight the morning chill as he prepares to climb a transmission tower in Ahmedabad, to clear the kites and kite strings left entangled in the power lines.

In between quick sips of tea from a kiosk, Kharvar, a migrant labourer from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, helps four other colleagues slip on the safety harnesses and equipment before they scale the transmission tower, which can be 30-35 metres high.

Today is the second day at the job for Kharvar’s team. They have been given the task of cleaning the 132 KV power trunk lines that supply electricity from Sabarmati power station to the neighbouring residential-cum-commercial areas of Naranpura, Thaltej, Prahlad Nagar and the ISRO campus.

The kite strings can result in outages or short-circuits in the event of dewfall or unseasonal rains. Though there were no power cuts this year during or after Uttarayan, in 2016, say officials of Torrent Power — the private company that supplies power to the city — at least a couple of outages were linked to kites.

Today the team will be cleaning the power lines between Akhbar Nagar and Sabarmati power station, roughly 5 km long and passing through dense residential areas. The day earlier they had tackled the area between Gurukul and Akhbar Nagar. Below them, on rooftops, there are many children flying kites, many of which may well land on the power lines they are cleaning.

“We do not keep a count of the kites or kite strings we remove. I have been doing this work in Ahmedabad since 2011. I have worked in various power projects but I have never cleaned kites from transmission lines anywhere else,” smiles Kharvar.

The 26-year-old lives about 15 km away from here in Odhav (East Ahmedabad) along with other migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, employed by Shivam Electricals, which has been contracted by Torrent Power to clean the power lines. “Our employer brings us to the work site in his truck,” he says.

Around 9 am, the right wing of the transmission line, which they will be cleaning, is switched off. The other portion, on the left side of the tower, is still live, providing uninterrupted power.

The first transmission tower they climb at 9.30 am is located opposite the landmark Bhavsar Hostel. Apart from the safety harness, a medium-built Kharvar, wearing faded blue jeans and a full-sleeve violet T-shirt against the cold, slips on a pair of soiled gloves and the I-card of Torrent Power. Lastly, he and the others wear the yellow hard hat worn by labourers at construction sites.

Kharvar positions himself below the tower and helps pass along nylon ropes and “trolleys” to his colleagues, who are atop the tower, at the beginning of the power line. The trolley is little more than a rectangular steel frame fitted with two pulley-shaped wheels, and has scissors tied to it for the workers to remove the kite strings.

Once the trolleys are up, three of the four workers positioned on the tower fix them on the transmission line and slide their lower body into the rectangular frames. For additional safety, they harness themselves to two power lines, including the one being cleaned.

Once the trolleys are in place, the workers glide over the transmission line on them, occasionally stopping to cut and clear the line of an entangled kite or kite string. The workers glide on the line almost simultaneously, till they reach the next tower. It usually takes about 20 minutes to clean one “span”, or the area between two transmission towers.

Once they reach the next tower, they alight from the trolleys and reposition them at the beginning of the next span. They do this without getting off the transmission towers.

Torrent Power says contractual workers such as Kharvar working on the transmission lines are insured for about Rs 35 lakh each. Kharvar, who earns Rs 15,000 a month, says he is not scared but for the wind that can throw him off-balance. “I am not afraid of heights. Secondly, we secure ourselves well before gliding on the lines,” he says. There are no extra emoluments for the work.

Standing amidst the traffic near the busy BRTS corridor in front of National Handloom Store, a few meters past Bhavsar Hostel, his eyes glued on his team above, Kharvar says, “We have three people on the ground who will replace those three once they are tired.”

Standing next to Kharvar, wearing a white hard hat, is his superior Bharat Patel, a supervisor with Shivam Electricals. “We have been doing this work for Torrent for several years in Ahmedabad,” says Patel, shooing away children and curious onlookers who have strayed too close to the transmission tower. “I have to ensure safety as well, especially in a residential area,” he sighs.

Once a span is cleaned of kites, Patel shouts at a mini-truck accompanying Kharvar’s team to move to the next tower.

P K Parikh, Vice-President, Transmission, Torrent Power, says cleaning all the power lines can take up to six weeks after Uttarayan. “We have been contracting his firm for the last several years due to their expertise in the job. The kite strings are not just an eyesore but can easily cause short-circuits or outages. Sometimes kite-flyers also use thin metallic wires and magnetic tapes while flying kites. This can lead to serious issues.” This year, he concedes, has been better. “There are fewer people flying kites compared to a decade ago. We currently have two teams, each with about 16 members, doing this work in Ahmedabad city.”

Having finished their fourth tower, spread over a distance of 2 km, Kharvar and the others take their first break around 11 am. Rolling up the nylon ropes, Kharvar talks about how he never went to school. “Whatever I know I have learnt from experience.”

His family, including two children, continue to stay near Sonbhadra, 1,490 km away. “I get to see them once every four-five months,” Kharvar says. His children are yet to begin formal schooling.

Around 1 pm, the team breaks for lunch. They park themselves under a tree on the roadside near Ranip Crossroads, where they unpack their steel tiffin boxes containing meals they hastily cooked before leaving for work in the morning.

“We will work till 5 pm. Next I will be among those climbing the transmission lines,” says Kharvar. He expects the cleaning of transmission lines to be over in six weeks. “I will get back to erecting transmission towers then.”