The Judgment: ‘By a majority of 3:2, the practice of triple talaq is set aside’

CJI J S Khehar, Justice S Abdul Nazeer call to consider legislation; injunction for now

“We have arrived at the conclusion that talaq-e-biddat is a matter of ‘personal law’ of Sunni Muslims… We have examined whether the practice satisfies the constraints provided for under Article 25 (freedom to practice and propagate religion), and have arrived at the conclusion that it does not breach any of them… We direct the Union of India to consider appropriate legislation… Till such time as legislation is considered, we are satisfied in injuncting Muslim husbands from pronouncing talaq-e-biddat… If the legislative process commences before the expiry of six months, and a positive decision emerges towards redefining talaq-e-biddat … or alternatively, if it is decided that the practice of talaq-e-biddat be done away with, the injunction would continue, till legislation is finally enacted. Failing which, the injunction shall cease to operate.”

Justice Kurian Joseph

‘Can’t be any constitutional protection to such a practice’

“The simple question that needs to be answered in this case is only whether triple talaq has any legal sanctity… The Holy Quran has attributed sanctity and permanence to matrimony. However, in extremely unavoidable situations, talaq is permissible. But an attempt for reconciliation and if it succeeds, then revocation are the Quranic essential steps before talaq attains finality. In triple talaq, this door is closed, hence, triple talaq is against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and consequently, it violates Shariat…

I find it extremely difficult to agree with the learned Chief Justice that the practice of triple talaq has to be considered integral to the religious denomination in question and that the same is part of their personal law… Merely because a practice has continued for long, that by itself cannot make it valid if it has been expressly declared to be impermissible.

The whole purpose of the 1937 Act [Muslim Personal Law Shariat Application Act, 1937] was to declare Shariat as the rule of decision and to discontinue anti-Shariat practices… which include talaq… Hence, there cannot be any Constitutional protection to such a practice and thus, my disagreement with the learned Chief Justice for the constitutional protection given to triple talaq.

I believe that a reconciliation [between religion and constitutional rights] is possible, but the process of harmonising different interests is within the powers of the legislature. Of course, this power has to be exercised within the constitutional parameters without curbing the religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution of India. However, it is not for the Courts to direct for any legislation.

Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Uday Umesh Lalit

‘Law must be struck down (where) it enforces triple talaq’

Stating that triple talaq is instant and irrevocable and would prevent any attempt at reconciliation between husband and wife, Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Uday Umesh Lalit ruled, “This form of talaq must, therefore, be held to be violative of the fundamental right contained under Article 14 of the Constitution of India. In our opinion, therefore, the 1937 Act, insofar as it seeks to recognise and enforce triple talaq, is within the meaning of the expression ‘laws in force’ in Article 13(1) and must be struck down as being void to the extent that it recognises and enforces triple talaq.

Since we have declared Section 2 of the 1937 Act [Muslim Personal Law Shariat Application Act, 1937] to be void to the extent indicated above on the narrower ground of it being manifestly arbitrary, we do not find the need to go into the ground of discrimination in these cases.”

