‘The canteens can help Cong, but only if they keep up the standards’

In election year, on August 16, the Congress government in Karnataka launched ‘Indira Canteens’ at 101 locations across Bengaluru, on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s popular Amma canteens. The canteens, which serve breakfast for Rs 5 and lunch and dinner for Rs 10, are frequented by daily-wage workers but also the odd corporate executive. On a Wednesday morning, Murugesan visited the Indira Canteen in Ulsoor.

1. Is this your first time here?

Yes, this is the first time I am coming to an Indira Canteen. I was in the vicinity after dropping a passenger and I saw this place and decided to try out the food.

2. What do you think of the food?

It is not bad; in fact, it’s quite good. However, I think they are cooking all the food at a central kitchen and distributing it everywhere, so the food is not very hot. It would be better if it was cooked right here at the canteens. I have eaten at Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, where the food was better. But now I hear the standards of Amma canteens have fallen too.

3. What are you eating for lunch and what do you think of the cost of the meal?

This is a Rs 10 meal that has some pulao and curd rice. Normally, I would spend about Rs 30 on my lunch. So today, I get to save Rs 20 — that’s quite a lot for a person who lives on his daily earnings. Earlier, if I wanted to save money at lunch time, I would eat a bun or a slice of bread, but now I can have a full meal at the same cost.

4. What do you think of these Indira Canteens in terms of location, upkeep etc?

Some of the Indira Canteens in the southern parts of Bengaluru have excellent structures and facilities. This one is still very basic and seems to have been opened in a hurry to meet the August 16 opening date.

5. Do you think these canteens will help the Congress win support for the elections?

Yes, but only if they maintain these standards. Otherwise, people will forget about it.

