Opposition rakes up slaughter rules, government says will rectify mistakes

Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI) Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The government’s introduction of a bill, to promote footwear design, resulted in the Opposition criticising its policy on animal slaughter, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The exchanges occurred when The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017, was passed by Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha has already passed the bill into legislation.

Responding to criticism from Opposition in general, and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav in particular, that the bill was contradictory to the government’s policy on animal slaughter, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was “trying to correct” mistakes.

She said the Modi government was only targetting illegal centres sourcing leather, while referring to the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses. Yadav had said that on the one hand, the government was banning slaughter and restricting cattle movement, while on the other, it was speaking of promoting the footwear industry.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017, provides for establishing and declaring it as an institute of national importance for promotion and development of quality and excellence in education in this area. Through the bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha in a voice vote, the government intends to upgrade footwear design to deal with international standards and address the shortage of trained human resource in the sector.

Participating in the debate, members cutting across the party supported the bill but expressed concern at the “atmosphere” in the wake of new norms on cow slaughter and the growing attacks by cow vigilantes. Sitharaman said there was no such atmosphere. “Availability of leather has come down. Unless, we address the issue, this legislation will not not fruitful,” said CPI-M leader C P Narayanan. BJD’s Dilip Kumar Tirkey said, “Our leather industry is going down due to an atmosphere created by cow vigilantes. Please keep this in mind.”

As the Upper House passed the bill which aims at promoting the footwear industry and raise its standard to the international level, Sitharaman said the institute will have 12 campuses of which seven are functional in different parts of the country. They will be declared institutions of national importance, she said.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, the minister said the need for the legislation was felt to impart training to youth in the footwear industry which has immense scope. It is also aimed at correcting the error of transferring this national institute to a private institute in Mewar.

