The December 16 Verdict: SC praises police for ‘modern and scientific’ probe methods

“The case is one where there can be no denial that the narrative is long, the investigation has been cautious… To bring home the charge, modern and progressive scientific methods have been adopted,” the order said. “The case is one where there can be no denial that the narrative is long, the investigation has been cautious… To bring home the charge, modern and progressive scientific methods have been adopted,” the order said.

The Delhi Police probe into the December 16 gangrape came in for praise Friday as the Supreme Court trashed objections raised against it by Sanjay R Hegde and Raju Ramachandran, senior counsels who were appointed amicus curiae in the matter.

“The case is one where there can be no denial that the narrative is long, the investigation has been cautious… To bring home the charge, modern and progressive scientific methods have been adopted,” the order said.

Hegde had said the evidence of the key prosecution witness — the victim’s male friend, who according to the prosecution was with her that night — could not be relied upon as he had made improvements in his statement. He contended that “inconsistencies and omissions amounting to contradiction in the testimony of PW-1 make him an untrustworthy and unreliable witness”.

Rejecting this, the court said, “As we find, the trial court has come to the conclusion that the incident has been aptly described by PW-1… His presence is further confirmed by DNA analysis… From the studied analysis of the evidence of PW-1, it is the only inevitable conclusion because the appreciation is founded on yardstick of consideration of totality of evidence and its intrinsic value on proper assessment…”

Amicus Hegde, the order noted, contended that imposition of death penalty would be extremely harsh and unwarranted as the case does not fall in the rarest of rare category. He had also said there was no premeditation to commit the crime.

Ramachandran argued that “the trial court had only placed emphasis on the brutal and heinous nature of the crime and that mitigating factors, including the possibility of reform and rehabilitation, were ruled out on the basis of the nature of the crime and not on its own merits”.

However, the court concluded that the case falls in the rarest of rare category. Hegde and Ramachandran could not be reached for comments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now