The December 16 Verdict: Locked homes only reminder that convicts once lived in this colony

Named after a 15th century Indian saint, Ravidass Camp is a working-class locality tucked away behind a Lodhi-era tomb. Lined by narrow, shabby lanes with open sewers at every corner, the colony houses scores of jhuggis where small-scale labourers, shopkeepers, and autorickshaw drivers live.

It is also home to the four convicts — Akshay Thakur, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay — who were sentenced to death in the December 16 gangrape case. The fifth accused, Mukesh’s brother Ram Singh, was found hanging in prison in 2013.

When asked about the men, most of the residents refused to acknowledge that they ever knew them or their families. “They reaped what they sowed. Not even God can forgive them, who am I to comment?” said the owner of a confectionery store.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the houses of the accused, curious to know the fate of their families in the aftermath of the judgment. While the Singh family moved out to another locality last year, Vinay’s house remains locked.

Neighbours said Pawan’s parents left for an undisclosed location in the early hours of Friday. Only his younger sister was home.

Maintaining that she isn’t aware of her parents’ whereabouts, she said, “They have been struggling with the affairs of the court for almost five years. They have had to let go of their business of selling fruits. My brother is innocent…”

Neighbours, however, didn’t advocate mercy. “We don’t feel sorry for the men at all. They had a reputation of being violent drunkards even before they were arrested,” said some women. “But we try our best to remain cordial with their families as they had nothing to do with the crime,” one of the women added.

Tulika Chaturvedi is an intern with The Indian Express

