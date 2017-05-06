The December 16 Verdict: Justice not just for us, but for nation, says mother

Mother of the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim leaves the Supreme Court after the verdict. Praveen Khanna Mother of the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim leaves the Supreme Court after the verdict. Praveen Khanna

The protests against the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student four years ago and the nation’s overwhelming support helped her get justice, the victim’s parents said after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for the four convicts on Friday.

“The nation’s collective conscience has been taken into account… it is an important parameter in the case,” senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, representing the prosecution, said.

Making their way out of the court premises, the woman’s parents said their daughter would have turned 28 on May 10 and that the judgement was a gift to her. “The court has meted out justice not only to us, but to the entire nation which came out in support of our daughter. We are overwhelmed,” her father said.

He added, “We were nervous about the verdict, but it has turned out well. Back in 2012, so many people took to the streets and braved watercannons, tear gas and lathis despite it being winter. The judgement has taken forward the fight against crimes that took my daughter’s life.”

The counsels for the accused, however, said public pressure had influenced the case.

A P Singh, the counsel for the accused who was the first to exit the courtroom, said he will be filing a review petition in the Supreme Court. “This judgement is a result of public pressure. Therefore, it is not fair or right. Political or public pressure of any kind should not influence a case,” he said.

The woman’s mother left the premises soon after the verdict as she was not feeling well, her aides said. “She has been talking about the case and the verdict since morning… She has eaten little and is feeling unwell,” said a member of the NGO she set up for rape victims.

During a press conference later in the day, she said, “No one knew my daughter before the December 16 gangrape… But all of you, the men and women of this nation, helped her get justice and the accused their punishment.”

She added, “This fight against rape is not just that of an individual. It’s the fight of every man and woman. So, we all share the responsibility to curb such crimes. Even as we speak, a girl or a woman is being raped somewhere in our country.”

The parents also emphasised the need for special fast-track courts because of the “pace at which justice is delivered in the country”. They also said justice was not completely delivered as one of the six accused was let off because he was a juvenile. “Someone who commits such a heinous crime cannot be a child,” the mother said.

Stating that respect for women is the need of the hour, the father said, “Politicians, especially, need to change their mindset towards women. They never have anything good to say about any woman. When someone like me speaks about women’s honour, no one listens. But people listen to leaders who have the power to shape people’s thoughts and attitudes.”

