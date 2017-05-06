The December 16 Verdict: For victim’s friend, some closure

On the day of the incident, the boy and the victim had boarded a private bus from south Delhi’s Munirka. (File Photo) On the day of the incident, the boy and the victim had boarded a private bus from south Delhi’s Munirka. (File Photo)

The father of the boy, who was with the 23-year-old physiotherapy student on the night of the December 16 gangrape and was later thrown out of the bus, said his son is satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, the father said his son now lives in Pune with his wife.

“He is happy with the verdict… We were expecting this… we trusted our judiciary,” said the father, who is an advocate in Gorakhpur.

He added that his son got married on January 26 this year in Gorakhpur. “He still hasn’t forgotten anything about that night. During the hearing of the case, he travelled to Delhi several times,” he added.

Back in 2012, the father said his son lived in a rented accommodation in Delhi. He was preparing for competitive examinations. He then shifted to Noida for work before moving back to Gorakhpur.

On the day of the incident, the boy and the victim had boarded a private bus from south Delhi’s Munirka. They had gone to watch a movie at a mall and were on their way home. The boy sustained injuries when he tried to stop the convicts from assaulting her. One of the attackers had hit him on the head with a rod.

