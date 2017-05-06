The December 16 Verdict: Convicts under suicide watch, say Tihar officials

The convicts were huddled in front of TV sets at Tihar Jail Friday, sources said. File Photo The convicts were huddled in front of TV sets at Tihar Jail Friday, sources said. File Photo

They were huddled in front of the television sets, waiting for the Supreme Court to deliver its sentence.

This is how the four convicts, lodged in separate jails, heard that their death sentence has been upheld by the court. They are now under suicide watch, sources in Tihar Jail told The Indian Express, adding that all the four were restless all morning.

“In every jail, there is a television set that remains switched on for up to 11 hours a day. News is mostly played on it. The convicts heard about their death sentence on one such channel. Now, all of them have been placed under suicide watch,” a highly placed source in Tihar Jail said.

Of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma is lodged in jail number 4, while Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh have been lodged in jail number 2. The fifth accused, Ram Singh, was found hanging inside the jail on March 11, 2013.

Sources said the convicts have been kept along with a group of “sensible” inmates in separate jails. “They are being regularly counselled by jail officials. The other inmates have been asked to keep an eye on them,” sources said.

A special warder has also been deployed outside their barracks. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), who are in-charge of internal security inside the prison, have been asked to increase their vigil.

On September 13, 2013, all four were convicted and awarded the death penalty by a city court. The decision was upheld by the High Court.

Their lawyer, A P Singh, told The Indian Express that apart from Mukesh, all three were completing their education from jail.

“Vinay is in his last year of graduation (BA), Akshay is pursuing Class XII through open school and Pawan is studying in Class XII,” Singh said.

