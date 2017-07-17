The Argumentative Indian to be released online, says director

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen

Filmmaker Suman Ghosh has decided to release his documentary on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen — The Argumentative Indian — online, following a controversy wherein the CBFC asked the director to mute words such as “Gujarat”, and “cow”, and Ghosh refused.

Ghosh, who has already released the trailer on Youtube, refused follow Central Board of Film Certification’s direction, and has decided not to release the film in theatres. The Argumentative Indian had been screened at Nandad III on July 10 and was scheduled for release on July 14. “I will release the entire documentary online. However, I have not finalised a date for its online release,” Ghosh told The Sunday Express.

On July 14, Ghosh had posted a link to the documentary’s 141-second trailer in his Facebook account. While CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani reportedly termed the post “illegal”, the trailer did not have the four terms objected to by the censor board.

“The 14th of July we were supposed to release our film The Argumentative Indian. Of course we were not allowed to. We had prepared a trailer for the release. Please share if you like it. The Tagore poem is recited by Victor Banerjee. And I am indebted to countrywide support from people and media,” he had posted.

