‘The promise of grand alliance was for 5 years’: Sharad Yadav on Nitish Kumar’s decision to join NDA

Sharad Yadav addressing Jan Adalat in Patna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Sharad Yadav addressing Jan Adalat in Patna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Attacking JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for severing ties with the grand alliance and joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sharad Yadav said the promise of alliance was for five years and was a trust bestowed by the people. JD(U)’s ousted Rajya Sabha leader, Sharad Yadav said, “Gathbandhan ka 5 saal ka wada tha, janta ne humein amanat di thi aur ghoshana patr imaan hota hai. (The promise of the alliance was for five years, the public had handed us something very precious and the manifesto is faith).”

Sharad Yadav was addressing a ‘Jan Adalat’ in state capital of Patna on Saturday. He was greeted by loud chants and slogans by his supporters in the morning. While Yadav was holding his rally as a show of strength, state JDU leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of the party’s national executive where a resolution was passed to officially join the ranks of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move comes weeks after Kumar broke ties with the Grand Alliance parties, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in the state and re-formed the government with the support of the BJP.

Meanwhile, supporters of rival JD(U) faction headed by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav clashed outside CM’s residence on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

Sharad Yadav had earlier called for a convention on Thursday to mobilise people for safeguarding the “composite culture” of India.

