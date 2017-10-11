‘I feel like I’m back to school’, says Piyush Goyal after becoming railway minister

Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal says he is reading up so much on India’s national transporter that it feels like he is back in school. Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said he was learning on the job everyday.

“I feel like I have gone back to school, reading late into the night and trying to see what we must do in energy and rail sectors. My learnings of the railways have really encouraged me that we can change the mindset with which this sector has been working,” he said.

The minister emphasised on simplification of railway policy and governance for greater industry engagement. This could be done through innovative financing models, guaranteed timely payment systems and clearance of pending decisions faster through structured processes, he said.

Goyal also urged the industry to come up with new ideas, innovations and frameworks to make the railways more efficient and safer. There is no dearth of funds and we are ready to make investments, he added.

“Simple things like prompt payment and quick approval of designs brings down costs significantly. The government is working on a system by which we will guarantee payment on the 30th day for everything that is supplied to the railways,” he said to applause from the industry representatives present.

Goyal said unlimited powers have been given to the zonal divisional managers to start implementing the decisions for the safety of the people and no more delays in rail projects would be entertained from now on.

