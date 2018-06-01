Follow Us:
Tharali Lok Sabha Bypoll result: Good news for BJP in Uttarakhand, retains seat

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah’s death in February this year.

Written by Kavita Upadhyay | Dehradun | Published: June 1, 2018 4:48:35 am
Tharali Lok Sabha Bypoll result: Good news for BJP in Uttarakhand, retains seat
The contest in the Tharali reserved (SC) seat in Uttarakhand, which was largely between the Congress and the BJP, concluded on Thursday with BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah (50) emerging victorious by 1,981 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah’s death in February this year. While the BJP fielded Munni Devi, wife of the deceased MLA, the Congress nominee was Jeet Ram (57), who was MLA from the seat between 2012 and 2017. Munni Devi said, “I would take forward the developmental works that my husband (Magan Lal) had initiated in Tharali.”

Tharali Lok Sabha Bypoll result: Good news for BJP in Uttarakhand, retains seat

