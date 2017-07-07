Tharad residents take out rally for separate district

Residents of Tharad town in north Gujarat took out a rally on Thursday morning, demanding creation of a separate district. The town is currently part of Banaskantha district.

The rally was led by former Congress MLA from Tharad Mavjibhai Patel and local land dealer Dilip Doshi, who claimed that he was aligned with BJP. They also said the rally was “non-political”. Around 400 people were part of the rally, police said.

Mavjibhai Patel said the demand for bifurcation of Banaskantha was “genuine”. “If they can bifurcate Mehsana, Sabarkantha and others, then why not Banaskatha?” he said. ENS

