Thanks to absent MPs, record for questions taken up in Rajya Sabha

In zero hour too, the House took up all notices and special mentions, again with some members absent. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) In zero hour too, the House took up all notices and special mentions, again with some members absent. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Rajya Sabha set a record after 15 years by taking up all 15 listed starred questions during question hour – a feat achieved courtesy the absence of seven members who had questions listed against their names but were absent, prompting chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to say “not coming to the House is not a good practice”.

In zero hour too, the House took up all notices and special mentions, again with some members absent.

During question hour, the first eight listed questions were taken up, with replies by ministers Arun Jaitley, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, R K Singh and Anupriya Patel. For the next seven questions taken up, members Meghraj Jain, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Sanjay Raut, Kapil Sibal, Nadimul Haque and V Vijayasai Reddy were not present.

With member after member absent, Naidu said, “Something special is happening!” At the end, he said, “So, all questions are completed today.” Officials in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said the last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002

Before taking up the last question, Naidu said, “I have an observation to make. Surprisingly, five or six members who have their questions today did not turn up in the House. They have the liberty. I don’t question them. At the same time, we have a responsibility. If you file a question, so much time, energy and also resources are spent. Not coming to the House is not a good practice. Keep that in mind.”

When some members complimented the chairman after he said the Rajya Sabha has created history as all zero hour submissions and special mentions have been completed, Naidu said, “My operation depends on your cooperation..Since your cooperation was good, my operation was very smooth. That is why the House was able to set this record.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App